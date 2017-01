Posted on December 13, 2016 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: The president of South Korea is impeached, just as Trump prepares to take the reigns of power in the US. What is the significance of this in terms of this crucial US ally? What will it mean for the US “Pacific Pivot” and their plans to dominate China? Also we’ll hear an excerpt of a conversation between Chris Hedges and David Talbot

