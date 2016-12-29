Posted on December 19, 2016 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Consortium News editor, Robert Parry, and former

high level CIA analyst, Ray McGovern on the debunking of allegations

that the Russians, and Putin personally subverted the Us elections. Also Donald Trump is the man, officially chooses by the electoral college to be the next President of the US. And on this week’s Election Crimes Bulletin Greg Palast joins us for a postmortem on voter suppression 2016 style: And an encore rebroadcast of our

interview with AIM Founder Bill Means on the recent Victory at Standing Rock and what comes next.

Flashpoints 12-19-16