Monday December 19th 2016
Today on Flashpoints: Consortium News editor, Robert Parry, and former
high level CIA analyst, Ray McGovern on the debunking of allegations
that the Russians, and Putin personally subverted the Us elections. Also Donald Trump is the man, officially chooses by the electoral college to be the next President of the US. And on this week’s Election Crimes Bulletin Greg Palast joins us for a postmortem on voter suppression 2016 style: And an encore rebroadcast of our
interview with AIM Founder Bill Means on the recent Victory at Standing Rock and what comes next.
Click on the link below to listen to today’s show