Monday December 19th 2016

Posted on December 19, 2016 by Flashpoints

48599400-cachedToday on Flashpoints: Consortium News editor, Robert Parry, and former
high level CIA analyst, Ray McGovern on the debunking of allegations
that the Russians, and Putin personally subverted the Us elections.  Also Donald Trump is the man, officially chooses by the electoral college to be the next President of the US. And on this week’s Election Crimes Bulletin Greg Palast joins us for a postmortem on voter  suppression 2016 style: And an encore rebroadcast of our
interview with  AIM Founder Bill Means on the  recent Victory at Standing Rock and what comes next.

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 12-19-16

 

