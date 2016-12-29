Posted on December 20, 2016 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Haiti in turmoil once again as her people fight for democracy against an attempt to transform it into a corrupt narco state through fraudulent elections. We talk with Jeb Sprague, author of the book “Paramilitarism And The Assault on Democracy in Haiti”, about the election of military chieftain, drug baron and DEA fugitive, Guy Philippe to Haiti’s senate. Then we are joined by Maud Jean-Michel of Radio Timoun in Haiti and Haitian political analyst, Frantz Jerome to talk about the accused money launderer, Jovenel Moise and tens of thousands of pro-democracy protestors demanding to overturn his fraudulent election to Haiti’s presidency. Finally we present an encore broadcast of an interview Executive Producer, Dennis Bernstein did with indie Canadian Journalist, Eva Bartlett, just back from Aleppo.

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 12-20-16