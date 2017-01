Posted on January 17, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: We bring you the latest episode in our regular series, the election crimes bulletin with Greg Palast. Also, President Obama pardons whistleblower Chelsea Manning. And later investigative journalist, Steve Horn, on his latest piece “GOP Congress, Trump Already Pushing Koch Industires Bill to Hobbie Regulatory Agencies”.

Flashpoints 01-17-17