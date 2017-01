Posted on January 26, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: An African-American communist speaks out against the nomination of Jefferson Sessions, who’s to be our next attorney general. Also, Kathy Kelly joins us in response to Trump’s desire for an expanded US torture program. And environmental disaster awaits the world as a result of Trump’s climate denying cabinet.

