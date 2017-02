Posted on February 02, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: We’ll feature a special report on the shutting

down of San Francisco’s international terminal in response to Trump’s

racist ban on Muslims entering the US. Also, The Electronic Intifada

with Nora Barrow Friedman considers life in age of Trump. And we’ll

rebroadcast our Fightback interview with Pablo Alvarado, Executive

Director on the National Day Laborers Organizing Network

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 01-30-17