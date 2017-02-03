Tuesday January 31st 2017
Today on Flashpoints: Bloody U.S. supported Saudi war against Yemen is creating more suffering and starvation than in Aleppo. But still
no media outrage and no Trump Ban on potential Saudi Terrorists coming to the US: Also over 500,000 people, call on congress to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump. And the California Department of Pesticide Regulation is sued over “underground regulation” of cancer-causing fumigant
Click on the link below to listen to today’s show