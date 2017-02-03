Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

Tuesday January 31st 2017

Posted on February 02, 2017 by Flashpoints

Impeach-Trump-T-shirt-Bumper-StickersToday on Flashpoints: Bloody U.S. supported Saudi war against  Yemen is creating more suffering and  starvation  than in Aleppo. But still
no media outrage and no Trump Ban on potential Saudi Terrorists coming to the US: Also over 500,000 people, call on congress to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump. And the California Department of Pesticide Regulation is sued over “underground regulation” of cancer-causing fumigant

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 01-31-17

