Posted on February 02, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Bloody U.S. supported Saudi war against Yemen is creating more suffering and starvation than in Aleppo. But still

no media outrage and no Trump Ban on potential Saudi Terrorists coming to the US: Also over 500,000 people, call on congress to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump. And the California Department of Pesticide Regulation is sued over “underground regulation” of cancer-causing fumigant

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 01-31-17