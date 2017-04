Posted on March 23, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: We continue to celebrate International Women’s

Month by re-playing excerpts of a pair of powerful speeches given by 2

inspired women we cherish here at Flashpoints. Palestinian Human

Rights attorney and activist, Noura Erakat and also Roxanne Dunbar

Ortiz discussing her moving book “All the Real Indians Died Off: And

20 Other Myths About Native Americans.”

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 03-23-17