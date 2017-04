Posted on March 27, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Will the Trump administration deliberately and

actively sabotage Obamacare for millions of Americans? Also. will

Bernie Sanders Introduce Medicare for all, or just for some? We’ll ask

Corporate Crime Report Editor Russell Mokhiber that question. And the city of Oakland considers public banking; we’ll talk to an expert

advocate and a local activist, who has been fighting for a public bank

for years.

Flashpoints 03-27-17