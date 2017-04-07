Tuesday March 28th 2017
Today on Flashpoints: Trump’s ambassador to the UN, Nikki Halley,
blows off nuke proliferation talks, risking triggering a new nuclear
arms race in the 21st century?. Also what do the doctors to when ICE or
DHL shows up at the clinic demanding documents and ID history on all
your patients. And we speak to the creators of the The Torture Report,
a non-fiction adaptation of the 2014 Senate torture report released
today by Nation Books.
