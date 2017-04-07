Posted on March 28, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Trump’s ambassador to the UN, Nikki Halley,

blows off nuke proliferation talks, risking triggering a new nuclear

arms race in the 21st century?. Also what do the doctors to when ICE or

DHL shows up at the clinic demanding documents and ID history on all

your patients. And we speak to the creators of the The Torture Report,

a non-fiction adaptation of the 2014 Senate torture report released

today by Nation Books.

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 03-28-17