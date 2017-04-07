Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

Tuesday March 28th 2017

Posted on March 28, 2017

51kYOw8lMwL._SX331_BO1,204,203,200_Today on Flashpoints: Trump’s ambassador to the UN, Nikki Halley,
blows off nuke proliferation talks, risking triggering a new nuclear
arms race in the 21st century?. Also what do the doctors to when ICE or
DHL shows up at the clinic demanding documents and ID history on all
your patients. And we speak to the creators of the The Torture Report,
a non-fiction adaptation of the 2014 Senate torture report released
today by Nation Books.

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 03-28-17

