Wednesday March 29th 2017

trump-putin-pointToday on Flashpoints: The new Russophobia that threatens to derail any
chance of a crucial  détente with the Russians. Also, TrumpCare dies,
XL flies and the secret winner is? Greg Palest will answer that
Question with a few questions of his own, as the best selling author
and filmmmaker joins us for another episode of the Flashpoints
post-election crimes bulletin. And we will replay our interview with a
leading California legislator who is calling for expanded funding for
legal protection of Undocumented people facing deportation.

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 03-29-17

