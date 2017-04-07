Posted on March 29, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: The new Russophobia that threatens to derail any

chance of a crucial détente with the Russians. Also, TrumpCare dies,

XL flies and the secret winner is? Greg Palest will answer that

Question with a few questions of his own, as the best selling author

and filmmmaker joins us for another episode of the Flashpoints

post-election crimes bulletin. And we will replay our interview with a

leading California legislator who is calling for expanded funding for

legal protection of Undocumented people facing deportation.

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 03-29-17