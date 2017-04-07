Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

Thursday March 30th 2017

BDS_Movement_logoToday on Flashpoints: Israeli officials launch a frontal attack
against people who support the BDS movement. We’ll speak to professor Marjorie Cohn on how this blowback includes the recent jailing of of the Palestinian leader of the BDS movement, Oman Barghouti. Also we’ll be joined in studio by Silvio Carrillo, the nephew of slain Honduran indigenous human rights leader, Berta Caceres. And  Miguel Gavilan Molina reports from Sacramento on the ongoing cannabis revolution. And Public Banks are on the agenda to deal with the cash flow

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 03-30-17

