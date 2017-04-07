Posted on March 30, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Israeli officials launch a frontal attack

against people who support the BDS movement. We’ll speak to professor Marjorie Cohn on how this blowback includes the recent jailing of of the Palestinian leader of the BDS movement, Oman Barghouti. Also we’ll be joined in studio by Silvio Carrillo, the nephew of slain Honduran indigenous human rights leader, Berta Caceres. And Miguel Gavilan Molina reports from Sacramento on the ongoing cannabis revolution. And Public Banks are on the agenda to deal with the cash flow

Flashpoints 03-30-17