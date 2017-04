Posted on April 04, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: We’ll speak to Professor Vijay Prashad about how the giant triplets of racism, extreme materialism, and militarism, continue to break the spirit of humanity. Also How Santa Cruz and other cities use violent architecture to run the homeless out of town. And we’ll have an update on US Pivot policies against China and Korea, as Trump prepares to meet with the Chinese President at Mara Largo

Flashpoints 04-04-17