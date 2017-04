Posted on April 05, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Sheriff Arpaio’s notorious Tent City shut down

in disgrace by the new Sheriff of Maricopa County. We’ll speak to one

of the key activists who went head to head with racist sheriff for ten

years: also we’ll feature a special extended edition of the electronic

Intifada with Nora Barrow Friedman

Flashpoints 04-05-17