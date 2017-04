Posted on April 06, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Will Trump go to war in Syria following in the mindless footsteps of the neocons and permanent warrior democrats? Also, the president of China meets with Trump. We’ll speak with Lori Wallach of Public Citizen about how Trump’s trade policies and take a gander at what he might be trying to bargan for with the Chinese president.

Flashpoints 04-06-17