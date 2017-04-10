Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

Monday April 10th 2017

Posted on April 10, 2017

9ae3deca6381c2a9e1ecfec3d7b54303Today on Flashpoints: the Chinese President departs Mara Largo, as the
dems and republicans praise the fledgling US Pres for his surprise
missile attack on Syria. We’ll speak with legendary Filmmaker, John
Pilger about the Trump bombing of Syria, the Chinese president’s visit
to Florida, and his new film The Coming War on China. We’ll be joined
by Sam Husseini who asks: Is it the actual US policy to prolong the
war in Syria?

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 04-10-17

