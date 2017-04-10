Posted on April 10, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: the Chinese President departs Mara Largo, as the

dems and republicans praise the fledgling US Pres for his surprise

missile attack on Syria. We’ll speak with legendary Filmmaker, John

Pilger about the Trump bombing of Syria, the Chinese president’s visit

to Florida, and his new film The Coming War on China. We’ll be joined

by Sam Husseini who asks: Is it the actual US policy to prolong the

war in Syria?

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 04-10-17