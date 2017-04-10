Monday April 10th 2017
Today on Flashpoints: the Chinese President departs Mara Largo, as the
dems and republicans praise the fledgling US Pres for his surprise
missile attack on Syria. We’ll speak with legendary Filmmaker, John
Pilger about the Trump bombing of Syria, the Chinese president’s visit
to Florida, and his new film The Coming War on China. We’ll be joined
by Sam Husseini who asks: Is it the actual US policy to prolong the
war in Syria?
