Tuesday April 11th 2017
Today on Flashpoints: US carrier group heading for the Koreas as Trump
raises the noise of his saber rattling against the north. Also, we’ll
preview, “Thirty Seconds to Midnight” a new film by Regis Tremblay,
which traces US and Western European history from the 15th century
onwards tracing American exceptionalism, manifest destiny, capitalism,
the neocons, the Pacific Pivot all the way to the TPP. Also, “Trump
Should Rethink Syria Escalation”, according to a statement released by
a group of prominent former intelligence and other officials. And
RootsAction co-founder Norman Solomon warns that Trump is Plunging
Toward World War III
Click on the link below to listen to today’s show