Posted on April 11, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: US carrier group heading for the Koreas as Trump

raises the noise of his saber rattling against the north. Also, we’ll

preview, “Thirty Seconds to Midnight” a new film by Regis Tremblay,

which traces US and Western European history from the 15th century

onwards tracing American exceptionalism, manifest destiny, capitalism,

the neocons, the Pacific Pivot all the way to the TPP. Also, “Trump

Should Rethink Syria Escalation”, according to a statement released by

a group of prominent former intelligence and other officials. And

RootsAction co-founder Norman Solomon warns that Trump is Plunging

Toward World War III

Flashpoints 04-11-17