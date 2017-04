Posted on April 12, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Did president Trump withhold key information from the public regarding recent allegations that the Syrian government used sarin gas against it’s own people. We’ll spend the hour with the George Polk awarding winning investigative reporter Robert Parry, founder and editor of consortiumnews.com: we will also open the phone for this important discussion

Flashpoints 04-12-17