Posted on April 13, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Kathy Kelly speaks out about Trump’s decision to drop the “mother of all bombs” on Afghanistan, apparently in retaliation for the death of a US soldier last week. Also, professor Francis Boyle says the bombing is totally illegal under US constitutional law. Later we’ll rebroadcast our interview with Robert Parry, editor of Consortium News, on If Trump withheld key information regarding the bombing in Syria.

Flashpoints 04-13-17