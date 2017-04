Posted on April 19, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: As Israel tightens its grip on Occupied

Palestine and strikes up its torture machine for another round, we

rebroadcast a recent speech by electronic Intifada founder, Ali

Abunimah: The “Turning Point for the Palestine Solidarity Movement:

Can Israeli Apartheid Really Be Defeated?”

