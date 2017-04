Posted on April 27, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Noted Mexican American activist, Nativo Lopez speaks out on Trump’s first 100 days. Also, we’ll have a report on a protest by Korean American activists who fear another US provoked war against the Koreas. Ans we’ll feature interviews with Mission anti-gentrification activist Roberto Hernandez and noted Chicano satirist, Lalo CaRez

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 04-27-17