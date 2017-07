Posted on June 07, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints, we look at the recent row between Qatar and Saudi Arabia who both stand accused of supporting islamic extremists from Libya to Syria. Also, we feature a special report by Flashpoints Senior Producer Miguel Gavilan Molina who talks with CA State Senator Kevin De Leon about the legislation he is sponsoring also known as the CA Values Act.

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 06-07-17