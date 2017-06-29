Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

Thursday June 8th 2017

RTX2UP0X-1024x698Today on Flashpoints, we feature an exclusive interview with the figure at the center of the so-called Russia-gate hearings as Executive Producer Dennis Bernstein catches up with  none other than Carter Page. Then we take a look at the shadowy Bilderberg group who recently held a series of secret workshops in Chantilly, Virginia. Next we discuss the fallout from Trumps withdrawal from the Paris Accords and why the democrats really aren’t that much better on climate change. Finally we go to London, England where a socialist candidate is running on the Labour ticket against the conservative Tory party

Flashpoints 06-08-17

