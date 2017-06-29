Posted on June 12, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints, we revisit the issue at the center of the recent Senate Judiciary Committee hearings where last week fired FBI Director James Comey said he had “no doubt” of the Russians hacking US elections. Then, what the heck are Emoluments and why they might just force President Trump to finally release his tax returns. Finally, we go to Puerto Rico where yesterday’s opposition boycott of a Statehood referendum held voter turnout to less than 25%.



Flashpoints 06-12-17