Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

FLASHPOINTS

Monday June 12th 2017

Posted on June 12, 2017 by Flashpoints

 

5893ee582800002700996976Today on Flashpoints, we revisit the issue at the center of the recent Senate Judiciary Committee hearings where last week fired FBI Director James Comey said he had “no doubt” of the Russians hacking US elections. Then, what the heck are Emoluments and why they might just force President Trump to finally release his tax returns. Finally, we go to Puerto Rico where yesterday’s opposition boycott of a Statehood referendum held voter turnout to less than 25%.

C;lick on the link below to listen to today’s program

Flashpoints 06-12-17

 

  • Share/Bookmark

Category Uncategorized
Trackback: trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply


  • Musicians!!

    We're searching for great new music produced by independent musicians and members of our global audience, so that we can be as non-corporate and copyright-free as possible. All genres -- from blues to electronica to world beats -- welcome!

    We like smart, political and well-produced music -- and are especially in search of possible new theme instrumentals. Please send it to Flashpoints, c/o KPFA, 1929 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Berkeley, CA 94704, or email your Mp3s at flashpointsproducer@gmail.com with full descriptions and credits.



    • ↑ Top