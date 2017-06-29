Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

Tuesday June 13th 2017

Posted on June 13, 2017

 

Operation Enduring FreedomToday on Flashpoints,We take a look at the nearly sixteen year US military invasion and occupation of Afghanistan following an admission by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis todaythe United States is “not winning” the war. Then we dig deeper into the so-called Russia-Gate scandal amid continuing allegations of election tampering by the Democrats. Finally we go to Washington where the passage of a bill authorizing a $110 billion dollar arms sale to Saudi Arabia is seen as a symbolic victory by organizations opposed to the ongoing slaughter in Yemen.

