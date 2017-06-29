Posted on June 15, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints, up first we look at the role US Special forces are playing in the Philippines under the pretext of putting down an ISIS related insurgency by the Maute group in the province of Mindanao. Then we examine a new form of deep ocean mining and the consequences it could on the environment. Next we feature an exclusive interview with Stephen F. Cohen, one of the countrys leading experts on Russia. Finally, we have a special report by Nora Barrows-Friedman and the Electronic Intifada about the reasons behind the recent banning of the new Wonder Woman film in Lebanon.

Flashpoints 06-15-17