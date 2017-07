Posted on June 20, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on a special edition of Flashpoints, in collaboration

with WBAI’s On the Fly: we’ll reflect on Julian Assange’s fifth year

in exile with NSA Whistleblower Thomas Drake– the first whistleblower

since Daniel Ellsberg to be charged with espionage: and we’ll also be

joined by legendary Journalist and filmmaker, John Pilger

Flashpoints 06-20-17