Posted on July 05, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints, An assassination attempt on the

daughter of Slain Honduras indigenous rights leader, Berta Cacares:

Also the US expands its saber-rattling off the coast of the Koreas,

after the North tests its new ICBM weapons system: Why did Trump

start his trip in Poland: And Greg Palast updates Kris Kobach’s latest

attempts to suppress large number of voters of color across the

country with a massive investigation of voter fraud.

Flashpoints 07-06-17