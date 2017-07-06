Wednesday July 5th 2017
Today on Flashpoints, An assassination attempt on the
daughter of Slain Honduras indigenous rights leader, Berta Cacares:
Also the US expands its saber-rattling off the coast of the Koreas,
after the North tests its new ICBM weapons system: Why did Trump
start his trip in Poland: And Greg Palast updates Kris Kobach’s latest
attempts to suppress large number of voters of color across the
country with a massive investigation of voter fraud.
