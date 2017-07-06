Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

FLASHPOINTS

Wednesday July 5th 2017

Posted on July 05, 2017 by Flashpoints

Berta Caceres 2015 Goldman Environmental Award RecipientToday on Flashpoints, An assassination attempt on the
daughter of Slain Honduras indigenous rights leader, Berta Cacares:
Also the US expands its saber-rattling off the coast of the Koreas,
after the North tests its new ICBM weapons system:  Why did Trump
start his trip in Poland: And Greg Palast updates Kris Kobach’s latest
attempts to suppress large number of voters of color across the
country with a massive investigation of voter fraud.

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 07-06-17

  • Share/Bookmark

Category Uncategorized
Trackback: trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply


  • Musicians!!

    We're searching for great new music produced by independent musicians and members of our global audience, so that we can be as non-corporate and copyright-free as possible. All genres -- from blues to electronica to world beats -- welcome!

    We like smart, political and well-produced music -- and are especially in search of possible new theme instrumentals. Please send it to Flashpoints, c/o KPFA, 1929 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Berkeley, CA 94704, or email your Mp3s at flashpointsproducer@gmail.com with full descriptions and credits.



    • ↑ Top