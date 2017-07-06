Posted on July 06, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: A look at Trumps whirlwind visit to Poland, as

the president touches down in Germany for the G7, a midst massive

street protests and his first face to face with Valdimir Putin. Also,

new information may open the door to freedom for long time political

prisoner, Mumia Abu Jamal. We’ll have a one on one with Norman

Solomon on how the Dems are willing to risk world war three in order to

dump Trump in 2020. And how art is helping to transform a community

in San Jose California

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show