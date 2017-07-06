Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

trump-putin-pointToday on Flashpoints: A look at Trumps whirlwind visit to Poland, as
the president touches down in Germany for the G7, a midst massive
street protests and his first face to face with Valdimir Putin. Also,
new information may open the door to freedom for long time political
prisoner, Mumia Abu Jamal. We’ll have a one on one with Norman
Solomon on how the Dems are willing to risk world war three in order to
dump Trump in 2020. And  how art is helping to transform a community
in San Jose California

