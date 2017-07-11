Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

Monday July 10th 2017

no-nukes-men-s-premium-t-shirtToday on Flashpoints: Have the ‘P3′ — the U.S., Britain and France–
become nuclear renegades in their refusal to sign onto an
international Treaty that would ban the posession of Nuclear weapons.
Also, California coastal communities press for state action to ban
brain-harming pesticides after Trump’s EPA ignores scientific evidence
of its multiple dangers. And we’ll take an in-depth look at the Syria
cease fire agreement between Putin and Trump

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 07-10-17

