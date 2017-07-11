Posted on July 10, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Have the ‘P3′ — the U.S., Britain and France–

become nuclear renegades in their refusal to sign onto an

international Treaty that would ban the posession of Nuclear weapons.

Also, California coastal communities press for state action to ban

brain-harming pesticides after Trump’s EPA ignores scientific evidence

of its multiple dangers. And we’ll take an in-depth look at the Syria

cease fire agreement between Putin and Trump

Flashpoints 07-10-17