Posted on July 13, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Noted lecturer and author, Vijay Prashad, reflects on the so called US/Iraqi victory in Mosl. Is it a liberation or a slaughter? Also, Texas Gov Greg Abbot signs SB4 into law and the National Day Laborer Organization Network(NDLON), takes on the Governor head on.

Flashpoints 07-13-17