Posted on July 24, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Palestinians resist Israeli metal detectors at

the entrance of their most holy site in Jerusalem. Also our regular

broadcast of the Electronic Intifada with Nora Barrows Friedman. And

the legal case for the restoration of Mexican American studies goes to

the judge for consideration

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 07-24-17