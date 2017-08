Posted on August 08, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: The beconing of nuclear war: an interview with legendary award winning filmmaker, author and investigative reporter, John Pilger. And we’ll feature excerpts from a panel organized by Rootsaction.org, held today in Washington D.C, calling for the withdrawal of US military aircraft from Syrian airspace.

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 08-08-17