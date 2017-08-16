Monday August 14th 2017
Today on Flashpoints: Two eye-witness accountants of white-supremacist
neo Nazi violence in Charlottesville this weekend, including the
brutal on-camera beating of a black man, in a public garage, where
cops park their cars. Also Ai-Jen Poo, Executive Director of the
National Domestic Workers Alliance speak out against the racist
violence and the upsurge of violent attacks against domestic workers
and day laborers: and Miguel Molina interviews California State
Treasurer, John Chaing, on the formation of a Cannabis Banking
structure
Click on the link below to listen to today’s show