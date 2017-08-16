Posted on August 14, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Two eye-witness accountants of white-supremacist

neo Nazi violence in Charlottesville this weekend, including the

brutal on-camera beating of a black man, in a public garage, where

cops park their cars. Also Ai-Jen Poo, Executive Director of the

National Domestic Workers Alliance speak out against the racist

violence and the upsurge of violent attacks against domestic workers

and day laborers: and Miguel Molina interviews California State

Treasurer, John Chaing, on the formation of a Cannabis Banking

structure

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 08-14-17