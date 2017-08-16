Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

FLASHPOINTS

Monday August 14th 2017

Posted on August 14, 2017 by Flashpoints

599068dcfc7e93607e8b4567Today on Flashpoints: Two eye-witness accountants of white-supremacist
neo Nazi violence in Charlottesville this weekend, including the
brutal on-camera beating of a black man, in a public garage, where
cops park their cars. Also Ai-Jen Poo, Executive Director of the
National Domestic Workers Alliance speak out against the racist
violence and the upsurge of violent attacks against domestic workers
and day laborers: and Miguel Molina interviews California State
Treasurer, John Chaing, on the formation of a Cannabis Banking
structure

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 08-14-17

  • Share/Bookmark

Category Uncategorized
Trackback: trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply


  • Musicians!!

    We're searching for great new music produced by independent musicians and members of our global audience, so that we can be as non-corporate and copyright-free as possible. All genres -- from blues to electronica to world beats -- welcome!

    We like smart, political and well-produced music -- and are especially in search of possible new theme instrumentals. Please send it to Flashpoints, c/o KPFA, 1929 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Berkeley, CA 94704, or email your Mp3s at flashpointsproducer@gmail.com with full descriptions and credits.



    • ↑ Top