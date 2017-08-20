Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

Tuesday August 22nd 2017

Posted on August 22, 2017 by Flashpoints

Robert-Greenwald-Filmmaker-630x310Today on Flashpoints, we feature interviews with filmmaker Robert Greenwald about his prescient 2009 film Rethink Afghanistan, we are also joined by Dr. Jake Diliberto who is the co-founder of Veterans for Rethinking Afghanistan. Then we take a look at the oxygen starved dead zones in our oceans with the world’s leading expert in the field Dr. Nancy Rabalais. The largest dead zone is in the Gulf of Mexico and now covers an area of nearly 9000 square miles. Finally, we feature special coverage by senior producer Miguel Gavilan Molina about the California Cannabis Banking Working Group chaired by California State Treasurer John Chang.

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 08-22-17

