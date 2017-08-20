Posted on August 22, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints, we feature interviews with filmmaker Robert Greenwald about his prescient 2009 film Rethink Afghanistan, we are also joined by Dr. Jake Diliberto who is the co-founder of Veterans for Rethinking Afghanistan. Then we take a look at the oxygen starved dead zones in our oceans with the world’s leading expert in the field Dr. Nancy Rabalais. The largest dead zone is in the Gulf of Mexico and now covers an area of nearly 9000 square miles. Finally, we feature special coverage by senior producer Miguel Gavilan Molina about the California Cannabis Banking Working Group chaired by California State Treasurer John Chang.

Flashpoints 08-22-17