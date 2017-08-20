Posted on August 24, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints, we continue our coverage of the US role in Afghanistan with an interview featuring author and scholar Andrew Bacevich. He says part of the problem with US military action in Afghanistan is that most Americans simply dont care. Then, we speak with Neta Crawford of the Costs of War project based at Brown University…the figures are mind-numbing. Next we go to San Francisco, CA where organizers with the famous International Longshore and Warehouse Union, ILWU Local 10, are working with the community to plan a counter protest to the so-called Patriot Prayer rally on Saturday. Finally, we speak with the Electronic Frontier Foundation about security tips for your electronic communication devices used for video gathering during protests.

