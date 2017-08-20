Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

FLASHPOINTS

Thursday August 24th 2017

Posted on August 24, 2017 by Flashpoints

hqdefaultToday on Flashpoints, we continue our coverage of the US role in Afghanistan with an interview featuring author and scholar Andrew Bacevich. He says part of the problem with US military action in Afghanistan is that most Americans simply dont care. Then, we speak with Neta Crawford of the Costs of War project based at Brown University…the figures are mind-numbing. Next we go to San Francisco, CA where organizers with the famous International Longshore and Warehouse Union, ILWU Local 10, are working with the community to plan a counter protest to the so-called Patriot Prayer rally on Saturday. Finally, we speak with the Electronic Frontier Foundation about security tips for your electronic communication devices used for video gathering during protests.

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 08-24-17

  • Share/Bookmark

Category Uncategorized
Trackback: trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply


  • Musicians!!

    We're searching for great new music produced by independent musicians and members of our global audience, so that we can be as non-corporate and copyright-free as possible. All genres -- from blues to electronica to world beats -- welcome!

    We like smart, political and well-produced music -- and are especially in search of possible new theme instrumentals. Please send it to Flashpoints, c/o KPFA, 1929 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Berkeley, CA 94704, or email your Mp3s at flashpointsproducer@gmail.com with full descriptions and credits.



    • ↑ Top