August 28, 2017

Today on Flashpoints, on the heels of yesterday’s cancelled Alt-Right “No Marxism in America” rally in Berkeley California, we speak with two University of California professors whose classes include Karl Marx and Marxists as part of the wider curriculum. Needless to say they have more than a few choice words for the Alt-Right. Then we feature an exclusive interview with journalist and author Nicolas J. S. Davies about the coverup of the massacre in Mosul, Iraq as well as US military operations in Syria and Afghanistan that qualify as war crimes under international law.

