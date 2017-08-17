Posted on August 29, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints, we focus on two looming human and environmental disasters resulting from Hurricane Harvey as massive flooding continues to inundate large areas of the the state of Texas. First up, we cover the dangerous situation facing undocumented communities given Trump’s change in immigration policy, also the effects of the draconian SB4 in Texas also known as the “show me your papers” law. Then we turn to South Texas as activists sound the alarm over two nuclear reactors on the banks of the Colorado River now under threat from raging water flooding the area. Finally, we continue our coverage of the recent victory to return Ethnic Studies to Arizona classrooms.

Flashpoints 08-29-17