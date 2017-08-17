Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

FLASHPOINTS

Tuesday August 29th 2017

Posted on August 29, 2017 by Flashpoints

170828-A-YG824-001Today on Flashpoints, we focus on two looming human and environmental disasters resulting from Hurricane Harvey as massive flooding continues to inundate large areas of the the state of Texas. First up, we cover the dangerous situation facing undocumented communities given Trump’s change in immigration policy, also the effects of the draconian SB4 in Texas also known as the “show me your papers” law. Then we turn to South Texas as activists sound the alarm over two nuclear reactors on the banks of the Colorado River now under threat from raging water flooding the area. Finally, we continue our coverage of the recent victory to return Ethnic Studies to Arizona classrooms.

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 08-29-17

  • Share/Bookmark

Category Uncategorized
Trackback: trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply


  • Musicians!!

    We're searching for great new music produced by independent musicians and members of our global audience, so that we can be as non-corporate and copyright-free as possible. All genres -- from blues to electronica to world beats -- welcome!

    We like smart, political and well-produced music -- and are especially in search of possible new theme instrumentals. Please send it to Flashpoints, c/o KPFA, 1929 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Berkeley, CA 94704, or email your Mp3s at flashpointsproducer@gmail.com with full descriptions and credits.



    • ↑ Top