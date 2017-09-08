Posted on September 06, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints, a disturbing mathematical model is leading scientists to project a mass extinction event suffocating the planet within the next 83 years. Joining us from the United Kingdom to explain is the leading author of the study Dr. Sergei Petrovskii of the Applied Mathematics Department at Leicaster University. Then we look at the history of what is known as the deferred action for childhood arrivals or DACA and the decision by the Trump administration to rescind its protection affecting more than 800,000 children of undocumented persons in the United States. Next we talk Afghanistan with a veteran who served there and an upcoming week of national protests on the sixteenth anniversary of the US invasion. Finally, were joined by author Dan Kovalik to talk about the Trump administrations closure of the oldest Russian consulate in America and his new book The Plot to Scapegoat Russia.

