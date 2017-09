Posted on September 21, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Puerto Rico absolutely devistated by hurricane Maria, with a total power outage and no end to the suffering in sight. We’ll speak to Aurora Levins-Morales, about the devistation. We’ll also feature sounds from the documentary “The Occupation of The American Mind”.

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 09-21-17