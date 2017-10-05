Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

FLASHPOINTS

Tuesday October 3rd 2017

Posted on October 03, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Pro-whistle-blower activists defend N.S.A.
whistle-blower, Reality Leigh Winner, against what they claim is an
overzealous prosecution. We’ll speak to Winner’s mom, Billy Winner
Davis about her daughters imprisonment without bail, as well as with
an activist who has founded the group Stand with Reality to call
attention to Winner’s Plight and support her fight against charges
that she committed Espionage.  And remembering the Braceros: A new
exhibition honoring the life and times of the farmworkers who were
brought to the US from Mexico in the 40’s and 50’s to do farm labor,
and often times abused for the opportunity

Flashpoints 10-03-17

 

  • Share/Bookmark

Category Uncategorized
Trackback: trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply


  • Musicians!!

    We're searching for great new music produced by independent musicians and members of our global audience, so that we can be as non-corporate and copyright-free as possible. All genres -- from blues to electronica to world beats -- welcome!

    We like smart, political and well-produced music -- and are especially in search of possible new theme instrumentals. Please send it to Flashpoints, c/o KPFA, 1929 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Berkeley, CA 94704, or email your Mp3s at flashpointsproducer@gmail.com with full descriptions and credits.



    • ↑ Top