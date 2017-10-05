Tuesday October 3rd 2017
Today on Flashpoints: Pro-whistle-blower activists defend N.S.A.
whistle-blower, Reality Leigh Winner, against what they claim is an
overzealous prosecution. We’ll speak to Winner’s mom, Billy Winner
Davis about her daughters imprisonment without bail, as well as with
an activist who has founded the group Stand with Reality to call
attention to Winner’s Plight and support her fight against charges
that she committed Espionage. And remembering the Braceros: A new
exhibition honoring the life and times of the farmworkers who were
brought to the US from Mexico in the 40’s and 50’s to do farm labor,
and often times abused for the opportunity