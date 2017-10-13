Tuesday October 10th 2017
Today on Flashpoints: Wildfires still burning out of control in Northern and Southern California. We’ll feature an special update with Flashpoints Senior Producer, Miguel Gavilan Molina, who lives just outside of Santa Rosa. We’ll also speaks with author and filmmaker Stephen Most, who is working on a new film called Wilder Than Wildfire: Forests & The Future. And D’andre Harris who was jumped by white supremacists in Charlottesville, is now being charged by one of them for felony assault.