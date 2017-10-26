Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

Tuesday October 24, 2017

Posted on October 24, 2017 by Flashpoints

FPLOGO1_400x400Today on Flashpoints, a speak out and call in on homelessness. Well speak to members of the And Then The Came For The Homeless encampment in Berkeley, CA. Well get a report back on todays legal ruling from artist, attorney, activist Osha Newman. And well speak to front line activist Susie Garner and Robin. Well hear from Food Not Bombs founder Keith McHenry about attacks on food givers and the homeless in Santa Cruz, CA and much more.

Listen here:  https://kpfa.org/player/?audio=271630

