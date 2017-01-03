Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

Thursday December 29th 2016 0

December 29, 2016

fplogo1_400x400Today on Flashpoints: The US expels 35 Russian diplomats as punishment for alleged interference in last month’s election. The US lame duck president Obama, gives the Ruskys 72 hours to get out of dodge. Also we’ll have an update on Haiti with Senior Producer Kevin Pina. And we’ll rebroadcast our recent interview with Ali Abunimah.

Flashpoints 12-29-16

Wednesday December 28th 2016 0

December 28, 2016

ralph-nader-in-berkeleynew-addressToday on Flashpoints: We spend the entire hour with legendary consumer activist, Ralph Nader. In this recent speech given in Berkeley
California, Nader draws from a lifetime of experience waging David vs.
Goliath battles against big corporations and the United States
government.

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 12-28-16

Tuesday December 27th 2016 0

December 27, 2016

dt-common-streams-streamserverToday on Flashpoints: We feature an core broadcast of highlights from the Cannabis Cash and Public Banking Conference in Santa Rosa, California. We’ll feature interviews and speeches from this event.

 

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 12-27-16

Wednesday December 21st 2016 0

December 21, 2016

norman-solomonToday on Flashpoints: An extended dialogue with media activist and
RootsAction co-founder Norman Solomon on the phony vlame Putin
movement, being fostered by the Clinton Democrats. Also we’ll feature the Latest installment of the Electronic Intifada with Nora Barrows Friedman

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 12-21-16

Tuesday December 20th 2016 0

December 20, 2016

haitians_voting_in_the_2006_electionsToday on Flashpoints: Haiti in turmoil once again as her people fight for democracy against an attempt to transform it into a corrupt narco state through fraudulent elections. We talk with Jeb Sprague, author of the book “Paramilitarism And The Assault on Democracy in Haiti”, about the election of military chieftain, drug baron and DEA fugitive, Guy Philippe to Haiti’s senate. Then we are joined by Maud Jean-Michel of Radio Timoun in Haiti and Haitian political analyst, Frantz Jerome to talk about the accused money launderer, Jovenel Moise and tens of thousands of pro-democracy protestors demanding to overturn his fraudulent election to Haiti’s presidency. Finally we present an encore broadcast of an interview Executive Producer, Dennis Bernstein did with indie Canadian Journalist, Eva Bartlett, just back from Aleppo.

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 12-20-16

Monday December 19th 2016 0

December 19, 2016

48599400-cachedToday on Flashpoints: Consortium News editor, Robert Parry, and former
high level CIA analyst, Ray McGovern on the debunking of allegations
that the Russians, and Putin personally subverted the Us elections.  Also Donald Trump is the man, officially chooses by the electoral college to be the next President of the US. And on this week’s Election Crimes Bulletin Greg Palast joins us for a postmortem on voter  suppression 2016 style: And an encore rebroadcast of our
interview with  AIM Founder Bill Means on the  recent Victory at Standing Rock and what comes next.

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 12-19-16

 

Thursday December 15th 2016 0

December 15, 2016

tweet2Today on Flashpoints: Eyewitness testimony from Syria as indie journalist Eva Bartlett reports back on Aleppo. Also an excerpt of a new speech by human rights attorney and author, Noura Erakat.

 

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 12-15-16

Flashpoints Presents: Election Crimes Bulletin w/ Greg Palast Ep. 25 0

December 14, 2016

The Flashpoints Election Protection Section co-hosted by Best Selling Author and Investigative Reporter, Greg Palast. .Episode 25.

Click the play icon below to listen to this episode

Click on the link below to download this episode

Election Crimes Bulletin Ep. 25

Wednesday December 14th 2016 0

December 14, 2016

ralph-nader-in-berkeleynew-addressToday on Flashpoints:  Michigan rejects the recount. 75,000 ballots never
counted? Greg Palast asks the big question on this weeks Election
Crimes Bulletin,  did the Donald machine steal Michigan? Also we’ll
feature excerpts from  a brand new speech by Ralph Nader

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 12-14-16

Tuesday December 13th 2016 0

December 13, 2016

park_geun-hye_8724400493_croppedToday on Flashpoints: The president of South Korea is impeached, just as Trump prepares to take the reigns of power in the US. What is the significance of this in terms of this crucial US ally? What will it mean for the US “Pacific Pivot” and their plans to dominate China? Also we’ll hear an excerpt of a conversation between Chris Hedges and David Talbot

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 12-13-16

