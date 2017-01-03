Today on Flashpoints: The US expels 35 Russian diplomats as punishment for alleged interference in last month’s election. The US lame duck president Obama, gives the Ruskys 72 hours to get out of dodge. Also we’ll have an update on Haiti with Senior Producer Kevin Pina. And we’ll rebroadcast our recent interview with Ali Abunimah.
Today on Flashpoints: We spend the entire hour with legendary consumer activist, Ralph Nader. In this recent speech given in Berkeley
California, Nader draws from a lifetime of experience waging David vs.
Goliath battles against big corporations and the United States
government.
Today on Flashpoints: An extended dialogue with media activist and
RootsAction co-founder Norman Solomon on the phony vlame Putin
movement, being fostered by the Clinton Democrats. Also we’ll feature the Latest installment of the Electronic Intifada with Nora Barrows Friedman
Today on Flashpoints: Haiti in turmoil once again as her people fight for democracy against an attempt to transform it into a corrupt narco state through fraudulent elections. We talk with Jeb Sprague, author of the book “Paramilitarism And The Assault on Democracy in Haiti”, about the election of military chieftain, drug baron and DEA fugitive, Guy Philippe to Haiti’s senate. Then we are joined by Maud Jean-Michel of Radio Timoun in Haiti and Haitian political analyst, Frantz Jerome to talk about the accused money launderer, Jovenel Moise and tens of thousands of pro-democracy protestors demanding to overturn his fraudulent election to Haiti’s presidency. Finally we present an encore broadcast of an interview Executive Producer, Dennis Bernstein did with indie Canadian Journalist, Eva Bartlett, just back from Aleppo.
Today on Flashpoints: Consortium News editor, Robert Parry, and former
high level CIA analyst, Ray McGovern on the debunking of allegations
that the Russians, and Putin personally subverted the Us elections. Also Donald Trump is the man, officially chooses by the electoral college to be the next President of the US. And on this week’s Election Crimes Bulletin Greg Palast joins us for a postmortem on voter suppression 2016 style: And an encore rebroadcast of our
interview with AIM Founder Bill Means on the recent Victory at Standing Rock and what comes next.
Today on Flashpoints: Michigan rejects the recount. 75,000 ballots never
counted? Greg Palast asks the big question on this weeks Election
Crimes Bulletin, did the Donald machine steal Michigan? Also we’ll
feature excerpts from a brand new speech by Ralph Nader
Today on Flashpoints: The president of South Korea is impeached, just as Trump prepares to take the reigns of power in the US. What is the significance of this in terms of this crucial US ally? What will it mean for the US “Pacific Pivot” and their plans to dominate China? Also we’ll hear an excerpt of a conversation between Chris Hedges and David Talbot
Flashpoints is an award-winning daily investigative newsmagazine broadcast on the national Pacifica Radio network. Through original reports and some of the key investigative reporters of our time, Flashpoints goes to the frontlines and to the core of the stories in the areas of government and corporate criminality, human rights, and economic justice. From Baghdad to the US-Mexico border, Palestine to San Francisco, Port-au-Prince to Washington DC, Flashpoints monitors the centers of power as an uncensored platform of independent media.
