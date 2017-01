Posted on January 10, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Lifetime racist and anti-civil rights activist, Senator Jefferson Sessions III, headed for the justice department? What does that really mean for justice in America? Also, millions of undocumented workers gearing up for life in the age of Trump. And we’ll be joined by investigative journalist, Gareth Porter, to talk about his latest article “Pushing for a New Lucrative Cold War”.

