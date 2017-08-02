Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

FLASHPOINTS

Monday July 31st 2017

Posted on July 31, 2017 by Flashpoints

31590963763_049d5a389f_bToday on Flashpoints: US and certain Trump advisors talking about a first strike on North Korea. Also; Venezuela in Flames. Later we’ll be joined by Greg Palast.

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 07-31-17

  • Share/Bookmark

Category Uncategorized
Trackback: trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply


  • Musicians!!

    We're searching for great new music produced by independent musicians and members of our global audience, so that we can be as non-corporate and copyright-free as possible. All genres -- from blues to electronica to world beats -- welcome!

    We like smart, political and well-produced music -- and are especially in search of possible new theme instrumentals. Please send it to Flashpoints, c/o KPFA, 1929 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Berkeley, CA 94704, or email your Mp3s at flashpointsproducer@gmail.com with full descriptions and credits.



    • ↑ Top