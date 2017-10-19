Best of Flashpoints October 20, 2017
Welcome to the Best of Flashpoints for the week of 10/20/2017, I’m Sabrina Jacobs in for Mike Biggz. On today’s show, Dennis speaks to Judith Berkan an attorney, land rights activist and long-time resident of Puerto Rico on disconnect between the relief efforts and the suffering residents. And, a rebroadcast of the live reporting from fire-devastated Santa Rosa, CA on Wednesday which features interviews with Santa Rosa board of Supervisor Judy Combs and 4th district Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore on the tragedy and relief efforts.
Listen at: https://kpfa.org/program/flashpoints/