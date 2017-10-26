Thursday, October 26, 2017
Today on Flashpoints, We’ll speak to Pablo Alvarado of NDLON about the expanded battle to assure worker rights for undocumented people who will be doing the crucial work of rebuilding Northern California in the face of massive destruction left by the wildfires: also we hear about a new UNDOCUFUND to support undocumented workers who lost everything they had including their homes; And we’ll get an update on the case of Political Prisoner and noted journalist, Mumia Abu Jamal.
Listen here: http://audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=1107