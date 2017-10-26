Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

FLASHPOINTS

Thursday, October 26, 2017

Posted on October 26, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints, We’ll speak to Pablo Alvarado of NDLON about the expanded battle to assure worker rights for undocumented people who will be doing the crucial work of rebuilding Northern California in the face of massive destruction left by the wildfires: also we hear about a new UNDOCUFUND  to support undocumented workers who lost everything they had including their homes; And we’ll get an update on the case of Political Prisoner and noted journalist, Mumia Abu Jamal.

Listen here:  http://audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=1107

  • Share/Bookmark

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Category Uncategorized
Trackback: trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply


  • Musicians!!

    We're searching for great new music produced by independent musicians and members of our global audience, so that we can be as non-corporate and copyright-free as possible. All genres -- from blues to electronica to world beats -- welcome!

    We like smart, political and well-produced music -- and are especially in search of possible new theme instrumentals. Please send it to Flashpoints, c/o KPFA, 1929 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Berkeley, CA 94704, or email your Mp3s at flashpointsproducer@gmail.com with full descriptions and credits.



    • ↑ Top