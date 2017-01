Posted on January 19, 2017 by Flashpoints

Today on Flashpoints: Senior producer, Miguel Gavilan Molina and guest host Tony Gonzales of AIM West, speak with the spiritual advisor of political prisoner, Leonard Peltier, on Obama’s decision to not pardon him. Also information on some actions taking place as Donald Trump is sworn in.

