Posted on January 23, 2017 by Flashpoints

\Today on Flashpoints: Women takes to the streets around the world,

many in Washington moved by the words of the late poet and African

American essayist, June Jordan. We’ll celebrate June in her own

extremely relevant words. Also, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and poet

Alice walker Send us “Five Principles For Getting Through the Trump

Years”. We’ll get a report from the Sundance Film Festival from a young

Native American filmmaker on the response to Trump. And we’ll talk to

activist/teachers on how their dealing with their students in the age of

Trump

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 01-24-17