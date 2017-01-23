Monday January 23rd 2017
\Today on Flashpoints: Women takes to the streets around the world,
many in Washington moved by the words of the late poet and African
American essayist, June Jordan. We’ll celebrate June in her own
extremely relevant words. Also, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and poet
Alice walker Send us “Five Principles For Getting Through the Trump
Years”. We’ll get a report from the Sundance Film Festival from a young
Native American filmmaker on the response to Trump. And we’ll talk to
activist/teachers on how their dealing with their students in the age of
Trump
