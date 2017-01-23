Your Daily Investigative News Magazine

Monday January 23rd 2017

January 23, 2017

Trump-WomensMarch_2017-top-1510075_(32409710246)\Today on Flashpoints:  Women takes to the streets around the world,
many in Washington moved by the  words of the late poet and African
American essayist, June Jordan. We’ll celebrate June in her own
extremely relevant words. Also, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and poet
Alice walker Send us “Five Principles For Getting Through the Trump
Years”.  We’ll get a report from the Sundance Film Festival from a young
Native American filmmaker on the response to Trump. And we’ll talk to
activist/teachers on how their dealing with their students in the age of
Trump

Click on the link below to listen to today’s show

Flashpoints 01-24-17

